SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesday with M’ Fitness Shorts

SCVTV will debut a new public access series of video fitness shorts, “Training Tuesday with M” on Tuesday, April 22. The shorts, two-to-four-minute videos, will air between regular programming at 8:24 a.m., 1:25 p.m., 4:24 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.

Every Tuesday, a new fitness short, created by community member Emily Larbaoui, will offer viewers a chance to stand up and get moving.

“My workouts are designed to be fun, functional and educational, helping you feel and look your best while getting fit,” said Larbaoui. “Join me every week for brief workouts originally created for the age 50-plus community, but effective for all adults.”

Larbaoui is a former personal trainer who worked with individuals and groups.

“We cover it all: agility, resistance training, cardio, Pilates, plyometrics, strength training and even tandem workouts. Just tune in, follow along and start moving,” she said. “Remember to keep your fitness in focus.”

The first “Training Tuesday with M” will focus on “Balance Exercises.”

On Tuesday, April 29, the shorts will feature “Upper Body Exercise.”

Larbaoui has worked as a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym and the Santa Clarita Valley YMCA.

“In my 20s, 30s and 40s, I was a distance runner and completed The Philadelphia and Boston Marathons,” she said.

Larbaoui also competed in NY Road Runners Club races for three years, finishing on average in the top 3% for female runners in her age group.

“I find fitness and athletics helps me in so many ways, physically, mentally and emotionally,” she said. “In 2024 I took up hiking with a group and love being outside. Santa Clarita has tons of trails to discover.

To view the videos, watch SCVTV on live television on Spectrum Channel 20 and ATT U-Verse channel 99 or streaming live on scvtv.com.

“We are excited to have a new community producer creating original content for our SCVTV audience,” said SCVTV Board President, Susan Shaprio.

If you are interested in sharing your originally produced video content with the Santa Clarita Valley, please contact Susan Shaprio by email at susanshaprio@outlook.com.

