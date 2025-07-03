SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast

|
ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its "My Heart is Talking" workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
|
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
|
The Valley Industry Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 VIA Bash Awards. These awards will be presented to VIA members of distinction at the 2025 BASH Mad Hatters Ball on Friday, Oct. 24.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show, “Spirit of America” will be held at Valencia Town Center starting at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
|
Calling all fandoms, the ultimate SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita will be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 17 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
|
Olive Branch Theatricals announces the premiere of "The Olympians," an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.
|
The SCVTV broadcast of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade held live in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 will be available on a livestream on the city of Santa Clarita Facebook page and the SCVTV Facebook page.
|
Santa Clarita-based Serata Italiana has announced the official launch of its Travel Consulting Service, designed to assist American travelers and aspiring property owners in experiencing the very best of Italy.
|
Ryder Frithsmith, a two-sport athlete from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
|
Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior-care placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday, July 8 to appoint Sarah Mahin to serve as the Director of the new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 8, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider recommendations toward Enhancing Access to Health and Social Services for County Immigrants.
|
1925
- By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story
]
|
The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
Santa Clarita City Councilmember and former Mayor Jason Gibbs officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District on Wednesday, July 2.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita), Thursday, July 24, from 5:30-7 p.m.
|
From story time in the park to fun and games inside, the Santa Clarita Public library is sharing all its events for this month with the community.
|
Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced a groundbreaking initiative to establish the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in the heart of Santa Clarita.
|
With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.
|
The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.
