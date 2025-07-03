SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast

The SCVTV broadcast of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade held live in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 will be available on a livestream on the city of Santa Clarita Facebook page and the SCVTV Facebook page.

Watch the parade coverage rebroadcast starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 4 and repeating throughout the weekend on SCVTV.com.

The parade rebroadcast will also be available on Spectrum channel 20, AT&T U-verse channel 99 and streaming services Roku and Apple TV.

SCVTV will have seven cameras covering the parade and an additional two behind-the-scenes cameras.

Hosting this year’s broadcast are Carrie Lujan and Dave Caldwell. Lujan is the Communications Manager for the city of Santa Clarita. Caldwell is The Master’s University’s Sports Information Director. They also host SCVTV’s Community Corner.

