Today in
S.C.V. History
May 31
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
Friday, May 31, 2024
SCVTV Telly awards

The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.

SCVTV was named a Silver Telly Winner in Television – Interview & Talk Show for SCVTV’s Community Corner: Season 4, Episode 19. SCVTV was also named a Bronze Telly Winner in Online – Travel & Tourism for Santa Clarita Spotlight: Breweries.

“Our team is incredibly proud to receive this honor for SCVTV’s Community Corner and Santa Clarita Spotlight,” said SCVTV Executive Director Jessica Boyer. “It’s a collaborative effort to bring these projects to life. I am endlessly proud of the humans who contribute to these positively impactful programs.”

This episode of SCVTV’s Community Corner featured hosts Carrie Lujan and Dave Caldwell joined by guests from multiple organizations who provided information to help families be prepared in case of emergencies.

Priscilla Coral from the American Red Cross taught a hands-on CPR lesson.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Patrick Sprengel explained the READY, SET, GO drill in the event of a fire.

City of Santa Clarita’s Emergency Operations Analyst Roger Wilcox discussed how to prepare for and stay safe during extreme heat events.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Natalie Arriaga from the SCV Sheriff’s Station shared tips on how to keep homes and roads safe.

Santa Clarita Valley Water Communications Manager Kathie Martin shared how natural disasters can affect the water supply and what viewers can do to plan ahead.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Recreation Services Supervisor Frank Hoffman offered up do’s, don’ts and how to’s for keeping people and pets protected from rattlesnakes and wildlife.

“Season 4, Episode 19 of SCVTV’s Community Corner” was crewed by the following:

Elizabeth Medina, Producer

Luis Villa, Post Producer

Patricia Silva, Supervising Producer

Carrie Lujan, Host

Dave Caldwell, Host

Jessica Boyer, Executive Director

Jordan Katz, Camera

Tanner Conant, Coordinator

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Community Corner team,” said Elizabeth Medina SCVTV’s Community Corner Producer. I am thrilled that our hard work and dedication in building a platform for the community, about the community, has been recognized. This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit, creativity, and relentless effort each team member has contributed. It’s truly a team effort, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. We are more motivated than ever to continue building the show and bringing even more valuable content to our audience.”

Created in partnership with SCVTV, “Santa Clarita Spotlight” encourages residents to support the community by shopping and dining at local establishments.

The winning Spotlight episode featured Santa Clarita breweries which invited viewers to enjoy a drink and grab a bite at Lucky Luke Brewing Company, Pocock Brewing Company and Brewery Draconum.

“Santa Clarita Spotlight: Breweries” was crewed by the following:

Patricia Silva, Creative Producer

Halie Cook, Post Production

Jessica Boyer, Executive Director and Camera

Elizabeth Medina, Camera

Luis Villa, Motion Graphics Design

Cailin Garcia, Producer

Joe Redmond, Graphic Design

Antonio Curiel, Camera

Ryan Rivera, Camera

Tanner Conant, Camera

“It’s wonderful to see ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’ be recognized at this year’s Telly Awards,” said Patricia Silva, Creative Producer. “This show was created to inspire both residents and visitors alike to celebrate the creativity, expertise and craft of local business owners, encouraging them to visit these fantastic places in the Santa Clarita Valley community. Our ‘Breweries’ episode was an exploration of the dedication and craftsmanship that the owners of these local establishments put into their work each day, while also creating a unique and fun gathering place for the community. I’m so proud of the SCVTV team and the city of Santa Clarita Government’s Economic Development team for helping make this exciting show happen; it’s a privilege to work with such talented people, and this award is truly a testament to their skills and hard work.”

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials. The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

In addition to the two Telly Awards SCVTV was also recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials. The city of Santa Clarita received first place in the Consultant Supported Marketing Series category for Santa Clarita Spotlight.

SCVTV’s vision is to serve as a dynamic hub for collaborative content creation, uniting diverse community members and organizations to craft compelling, community-centered programming. Through hands-on engagement and transformative workforce development, we empower individuals to secure employment, fostering local ownership, pride, and an empowered ecosystem in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com and SCVNews.com.
