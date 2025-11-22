header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
| Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
bridgetohome

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.

Founded in 1980, SDFHC has been dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to underserved populations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the years, the organization has grown from a small community clinic to multiple comprehensive health center locations offering primary care, dental care, behavioral health, and preventative health programs for individuals and families.

As part of this ongoing commitment, SDFHC began providing on-site primary care services to Bridge to Home residents in March 2025. This initiative ensures that individuals experiencing homelessness or housing instability receive consistent, accessible medical care. Building on this foundation, SDFHC recently added preventative dental care in November 2025, addressing a critical aspect of overall health that is often overlooked.

“Our partnership with Bridge to Home allows us to meet people exactly where they are, with the dignity and comprehensive care they deserve. Launching dental services at their site is an important step in removing barriers and ensuring every individual has access to oral health care,” said Vazgen Tervardanyan, Dental Program Manager.

“Our mission has always been to break down barriers to care for underserved populations,” said Philip Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of SDFHC. “Providing primary care since March and now expanding to preventative dental care allows us to support Bridge to Home residents in achieving both immediate and long-term health outcomes.”

Bridge to Home Interim Executive Director Courtney Kanagi added, “SDFHC’s services have had a transformative impact on our residents. The availability of both primary and dental care on-site supports our clients’ health and dignity, and it strengthens our ability to help them achieve stability.”
This long-standing partnership exemplifies the shared dedication of both organizations to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Founded in 1980, SDFHC is a community-based nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare services to underserved populations. With seven locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC offers primary care, pediatrics, dental care, behavioral health, specialty services, and preventative health programs, serving individuals and families with compassion and dedication. Visit www.sdfhc.org to learn about the resources and services available.

Bridge to Home is a nonprofit organization committed to serving those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley by providing shelter, supportive services, affordable housing, and advocacy for sustainable solutions. For more information or to get involved, visit www.btohome.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour

Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has been long sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
FULL STORY...

SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents

SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.
FULL STORY...

‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays

‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
Friday, Nov 21, 2025
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign

Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church

Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
NorthPark Community Church will host its annual free Christmas event, Cookies with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 27927 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK's "PL951" High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has been long sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Founded in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction has become one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most respected general contractors, known for its craftsmanship, reliability and commitment to integrity.
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, convened a joint informational hearing at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to walk through updates to the electric vehicle industry.
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Valencia will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at 23453 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
After eight years of service to the Saugus Union School District, Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins has announced her retirement, the Saugus Union School Board has confirmed. She plans to retire effective July 2026.
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Captain Brandon Barclay, Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign.
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
NorthPark Community Church will host its annual free Christmas event, Cookies with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 27927 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Silva as the new Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a statement citing "serious concerns" regarding the proposed eight-story state courthouse building to be situated near McBean Parkway/Valencia Boulevard.
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner on view at The MAIN, now through Jan. 14, 2026.
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Pistachio Comedy will host Laughing Stock Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 at Gilchrist Farm.
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Travel & Adventure” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Dec. 9, through March 4, 2026.
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
SCVNews.com