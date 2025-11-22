SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.

Founded in 1980, SDFHC has been dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to underserved populations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the years, the organization has grown from a small community clinic to multiple comprehensive health center locations offering primary care, dental care, behavioral health, and preventative health programs for individuals and families.

As part of this ongoing commitment, SDFHC began providing on-site primary care services to Bridge to Home residents in March 2025. This initiative ensures that individuals experiencing homelessness or housing instability receive consistent, accessible medical care. Building on this foundation, SDFHC recently added preventative dental care in November 2025, addressing a critical aspect of overall health that is often overlooked.

“Our partnership with Bridge to Home allows us to meet people exactly where they are, with the dignity and comprehensive care they deserve. Launching dental services at their site is an important step in removing barriers and ensuring every individual has access to oral health care,” said Vazgen Tervardanyan, Dental Program Manager.

“Our mission has always been to break down barriers to care for underserved populations,” said Philip Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of SDFHC. “Providing primary care since March and now expanding to preventative dental care allows us to support Bridge to Home residents in achieving both immediate and long-term health outcomes.”

Bridge to Home Interim Executive Director Courtney Kanagi added, “SDFHC’s services have had a transformative impact on our residents. The availability of both primary and dental care on-site supports our clients’ health and dignity, and it strengthens our ability to help them achieve stability.”

This long-standing partnership exemplifies the shared dedication of both organizations to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Founded in 1980, SDFHC is a community-based nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare services to underserved populations. With seven locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC offers primary care, pediatrics, dental care, behavioral health, specialty services, and preventative health programs, serving individuals and families with compassion and dedication. Visit www.sdfhc.org to learn about the resources and services available.

Bridge to Home is a nonprofit organization committed to serving those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley by providing shelter, supportive services, affordable housing, and advocacy for sustainable solutions. For more information or to get involved, visit www.btohome.org.

Like this: Like Loading...