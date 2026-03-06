SDFHC Hosts Successful Inaugural Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. hosted its inaugural Crab Fest on Saturday, Feb. 28, bringing together community members, leaders, and supporters for an evening of food, fellowship and philanthropy.

Held at Elks Lodge #2379, the event featured an all-you-can-eat Alaskan King Crab feast and raised critical funds to support vital healthcare services for children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

The evening also included a silent auction and opportunity raffle, giving guests additional ways to contribute to SDFHC’s mission while enjoying a fun and festive atmosphere.

SDFHC extends gratitude to Elks Lodge #2379 for serving as host and supporter of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center mission. Special thanks go to the Elks’ cook team, whose hard work and culinary expertise made the evening’s crab feast a success.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is also grateful to the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley volunteers and the Canyon High School Softball Team for generously donating their time and energy to ensure the event ran smoothly. Their spirit of service exemplifies the strength and compassion of the SCV community.

SDFHC was honored to have the support of Congressman George Whitesides and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, whose presence underscored the importance of accessible, high-quality healthcare for all.

“Our first Crab Fest is a true reflection of what makes Santa Clarita special, neighbors coming together to make a meaningful difference,” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Chair of the SDFHC Board of Directors. “The funds raised will directly support children and families who rely on Samuel Dixon for compassionate, affordable healthcare. We are deeply grateful to every volunteer and guest who made this evening possible.”

Proceeds from the inaugural Crab Fest will directly support medical, dental, and behavioral health services for children and families who are struggling financially.

“We are overwhelmed by the community’s response to our first Crab Fest,” said Philip Solomon, CEO of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center. “This event reflects what is possible when our community comes together to support the health and well-being of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center officials said the success of this year’s Crab Fest will make it an annual tradition.

For more information about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and how to support its mission, please visit www.sdfhc.org.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Philip Solomon, CEO of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and Congressman George Whitesides at the SDFHC inaugural Crab Fest held at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. Courtesy Photo.

SDFHC 2026 Crab Fest. Courtesy Photo.

SDFHC 2026 Crab Fest. Courtesy Photo.

Like this: Like Loading...