Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops

The Master’s University men’s basketball team’s season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.

The loss comes in the second round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

The Mustangs (26-6) fell behind 9-4 to start the game, but getting a strong defensive effort that turned into a productive offensive burst, TMU went on a 14-0 run over the next 7:09 of the first half to go up 20-9. That lead would get up to 13 with 6:46 to play in the half before the Raiders started to chip away, closing out the half on their own 15-6 run to go into the locker room down four.

The Master’s maintained its lead up until there was 12:09 to play when SOU tied the game at 45-45. But the Mustangs were able to gather strength once again and push to a 57-50 lead at the 7:36 mark.

But once again the Raiders came back, taking the first lead since very early in the first half with five minutes to play.

Still the game went back and forth with neither side getting more than a two-point lead. But in the closing 25 seconds of the game, Southern Oregon was able to hit free throws and grab rebounds off missed Mustang shots to finish off TMU’s season.

The game was tied six times and the lead changed hands six times. The Master’s shot 45 percent compared to the Raiders’ 41 percent and took an advantage in rebounds (37-35). But it was the score at the end of the 40th minute that is sending Southern Oregon to Kansas City for the Round of 16.

And the hopes for The Master’s to return to Missouri for a second consecutive year have ended.

For the seven seniors graduating, Kaleb Lowery , Deondre Earley , Kendall Moore , Miles Mendes , Caden Starr , Jaren Nafarrete and Deaken Stangl , the loss means so much more. For some it’s the end of a career. For others, it’s the end of an era.

Kaleb Lowery will finish his collegiate career with 2,325 points, the fourth highest all-time in program history. His 156 blocks also ranks him fourth all-time, and his 1,261 rebounds is the fifth best. He is the first player to be a three-time GSAC Player of the Year, and is certainly destined to earn his third All-American honor.

Caden Starr closes out his career with 231 made three-pointers, the sixth most all-time.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...