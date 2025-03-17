header image

Season Ends in Oklahoma for Lady Mustangs
| Monday, Mar 17, 2025

The Master’s University women’s basketball team’s season came to an end with its first round loss in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament on Saturday, March 15.

The game had been delayed a day because of wildfires in that part of Oklahoma.

The No. 12-seeded Lady Mustangs (19-9) lost 91-70 to the No. 5-seed Dakota Wesleyan Tigers in Langston, Okla. TMU fell behind 26-13 in the first 10 minutes and just could not close that gap.

“It was a tough game,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “The first quarter put us in a bad spot, and though we were neck and neck for the rest of the three quarters, we could never quite crawl back. But the girls never gave up and played with heart.”

The Master’s shot 42 percent from the field, but could only manage 18 rebounds for the game compared to the Tigers’ 31. Dakota Wesleyan also doubled the points scored in the paint, netting 48 to TMU’s 24.

Laney Grider came off the bench to lead The Master’s with 16 points on four of seven shooting and a perfect eight for eight from the line. Kelly Mathiesen finished out her career with a 10-point game.

For Wilson, the emotions of the season coming to a close are heartfelt.

“Coaching this team in my first year at The Master’s University has been an incredible blessing,” she said. “While the season may not have ended the way we hoped, the progress we made and the relationships built are worth celebrating. This group will always hold a special place in my heart, not just for their effort on the court, but for the lessons we learned and the moments we shared. We’re grateful for our seniors, the coaching staff and the support of our fans. Our team showed resilience and determination, competing at a high level and overcoming challenges along the way. There were moments of growth, breakthrough, and excitement that reminded me why I love coaching.”

“More than anything, I give glory to God for the opportunity to pour into these athletes and be part of something bigger than basketball,” she continued. “My prayer is that this season is just the beginning of a program built on faith, hard work and unity. This season has set the foundation for even greater things to come for TMU basketball. The best is yet to come.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops

Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
The Master's University men's basketball team's season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ

Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
Braden Van Groningen collected 24 kills as The Master's University men's volleyball team came back to defeat the OUAZ Spirit 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 Saturday afternoon, March 15 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale

Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis got back in the win column with an 8-1 conference road win at Glendale College.
FULL STORY...

TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy

TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
The Master's University men's basketball team's season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall has earned its title as Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District and has also become well-known as a hub for prime dining and shopping.
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ
Braden Van Groningen collected 24 kills as The Master's University men's volleyball team came back to defeat the OUAZ Spirit 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 Saturday afternoon, March 15 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Today in SCV History (March 15)
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
After the January wildfires, the county began a review to assess our evacuation policies and emergency alert systems. The state has also commissioned a review of our preparedness efforts, immediate response to the fires and the recovery time frame of the incident.
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
Island Pacific Santa Clarita is gearing up for a celebration of National Lumpia Day with a lumpia-eating contest on Saturday, March 15, from 3-6:30 p.m.
March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, March 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all Santa Clarita Valley elementary schools.
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
In support of “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is developing a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan to establish a comprehensive water conservation strategy.
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis got back in the win column with an 8-1 conference road win at Glendale College.
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual "Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer" to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer.
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
The city of Santa Clarita is enhancing local roadways with the upcoming 2024-2025 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment Project on Plum Canyon Road.
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising Celebrity Waiter Dinner to be held Saturday, April 26 at the Bella Vida Senior Center.
April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
As you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting, new projects are taking shape all around the city.
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita's art exhibition, "Saddle Up Santa Clarita" will run through Wednesday, May 14 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that 10 high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The Master's University Theater Arts presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest' by Oscar Wilde Fridays and Saturdays, March 21-29 at The Master's University, Music Recital Hall at 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings.
The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
