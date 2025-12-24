Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda

Brayden Miner scored 31 points and Rylan Starr had 24 as The Master’s University men’s basketball team crushed Bethesda University 145-59 The MacArthur Center.

It was the most points TMU scored this season and only 14 points off the all-time record of 159 points from the 1971-72 season.

The opening 20 minutes were not hotly contested as TMU scored the first nine points of the game and had taken a double-digit lead within the first five minutes.

TMU then proceeded to go on an 18-0 run to fully seize control as the Mustangs scored 68 points in the first half as they shot 53.1% percent and hit 13 3-point makes. Miner had 15 in the first half and Avery Jackson had 14 points and five rebounds.

The Mustangs were up 38 at halftime and somehow turned up the heat in the second half. TMU went on a 27-2 run just after halftime and shot over 50% post halftime.

The second half was littered with highlight plays including strong dunks from Godwin Ilumoka and Josh Watkins and behind-the-back passes from Skyler Scull. Ilumoka finished with 18 points on 9 of ten shooting in just 12 minutes.

Defensively, the Mustangs forced 23 turnovers and had 17 steals. They had 42 points off those turnovers compared to zero for Bethesda. TMU dominated the score sheet with higher totals in points in the paint, second chance points and bench points and won the game by 86 points.

Scull had nine assists and six rebounds and Eli Terpsma had eight points and five rebounds.

TMU will play next on Tuesday, Dec. 30 against Florida Memorial University in The MacArthur Center.

For more information about TMU sports visit gomustangs.com.

