Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online

The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online. Residents can explore the electronic version of Seasons to learn about virtual contract classes, discover new recreational opportunities and plan for a summer of fun, entertaining and educational programming.

Seasons magazine is typically mailed to Santa Clarita residents each quarter but has moved to a completely digital format this summer, to accommodate for the flexibility to change offerings as the Safer at Home restrictions continue to be relaxed. In addition, the registration process for classes, programs and other opportunities found in Seasons will be available online only. Registration will begin on Monday, June 8, at 8:00 a.m.

Residents will find all of the information they need on everything from cooking classes to adult sports, to programs for children and teenagers and more. After finding the details for the class or program you want to participate in, including costs, meeting times and locations, complete the online registration process on the Seasons website.

To begin exploring the Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine and to register for any of the opportunities offered through the city of Santa Clarita, please visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons.