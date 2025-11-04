Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.

Homicide Bureau officials identified the first victim as Elijah Harts, 30, of Encino. Harts died at the scene.

The second victim was initially listed in critical condition but later died at a nearby hospital. He has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Mora, a resident of Newhall.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded around 11:24 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, to the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call for service. Upon their arrival, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

De Wolfe Road intersects Lyons Avenue near the Vons shopping center on Lyons.

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight that took place at a Halloween party in the area.

Two male adult suspects were last seen running away from the location in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made, but LASD reports that possible suspects are being investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

