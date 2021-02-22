See Your Quote Displayed in Lights on The Main’s Marquee

The Main at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall invites residents to share their original quotes to be displayed on the marquee as part of #TheMAINquotes campaign.

Quote submissions are open to anyone, of any age, from any location. To be considered in the first selection process, submit an original quote to themain@santa-clarita.com by Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

Include your name, city of residence, and social media handles (Facebook and Instagram) if available.

Aim to brighten the day of those who walk and drive by The Main’s marquee with an inspiring, wise or humorous quote of 10 words or fewer and no more than 40 characters. Apostrophes or commas are not allowed.

Quotes will be displayed on the marquee at The MAIN for seven to 14 days, during the last two weeks of each month.

All entries must be original and free from copyrighted material. Quotes referencing politics, religion, drugs, sex and/or controversial issues will be disqualified from the selection process.

If your submission is selected for the marquee, you will be notified by email at the address used to submit your quote.

If you do not receive a response, feel free to try again with another quote submission.

Note that by submitting your quote to The MAIN, you are permitting the display of your quote on the marquee and promotion on social media platforms as part of #TheMAINquotes campaign.

For more information on the campaign, the submission process, and selection deadlines for the remainder of the year, visit AtTheMAIN.org.

