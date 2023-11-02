See’s Candies “Yum-raising” event for the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.

From now until Dec. 1, go to the website to order special Holiday Boxes, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, candy bars, and more, including $25 gift cards. See’s Candies is donating profits of every sale to ACS.

Anyone from across the country can participate, and See’s will ship the candy directly to their home, or deliver it to another address for a gift-giving sweet treat.

Order early to ensure delivery in time for your Thanksgiving feast, holiday parties, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and treats for Santa.

This fundraising event supports the Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society, taking place this year on May 4 at Central Park.

When you buy your See’s Candies treats through this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s mission of advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. ACS offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line.

To access these resources, visit their website or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345

