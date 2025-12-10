Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays

I’m overjoyed to share that as of this week, several Altadena residents have moved back into their newly-rebuilt homes in time for the holidays.

I was humbled to join two different families as they celebrated receiving their official Certificate of Occupancy from the County so they can begin their new lives.

On Wednesday, I joined Ted and his beloved dog Daisy May in East Altadena. Ted’s grit and determination to get his four-legged friend back home helped him cross the finish line. Just two days later, I joined the Dyson family in West Altadena to commemorate their new multi-generational home. John, a lifelong Altadena resident who lives with his wife Darlina, sister Deborah, and niece, has lived on the property for 48 years and grew up in the home that his father built himself. Both of these stories illustrate the deep love and deep roots of our Altadena residents who are coming back home.

These milestones give us tangible hope. Rebuilding can and should be timely and equitable. This week offers proof that Altadena is actively achieving the goal of recovery with every family who gets the keys to their new home.

