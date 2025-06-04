Sen Valladares’ Bill to Increase Penalties for Crimes During State of Emergency Gets Senate Approval

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill (SB 571) to increase penalties for looting and impersonating law enforcement during a state of emergency has passed out of the Senate with unanimous bipartisan support.

The bipartisan bill is jointly authored by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) and Senator Jesse Arreguin (D-Berkeley).

“In those moments of heartbreak and loss during a natural disaster or other emergency, no one should have to worry about falling victim a second time—to crime, to exploitation, or to opportunistic criminals who prey on the vulnerable,” said Senator Valladares.

During the recent fires we saw criminals preying on victims of the fires by looting and even impersonating first responders to gain access to impacted properties. This kind of criminal activity that further victimizes Californians at their most vulnerable must not be tolerated and these opportunistic criminals must be deterred and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Senate Bill 571 will make it a felony to loot and enhances the penalty for impersonating first responders during a state of emergency. The bill now moves to the Assembly for consideration.

“Our duty—our moral obligation—is to stand with those who are suffering, to protect people in their most vulnerable moments. This bill matters deeply because it’s about justice, and it sends a firm, unmistakable message: if you prey on disaster survivors, you will be held accountable. This legislation is also about protection, prevention, and showing victims that they are not alone when they need us most,” concluded Senator Valladares.

