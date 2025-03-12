Sen. Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle

|
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
1928
- St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos
]
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great natio, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
Myrna Condie, 78, the 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died on Tuesday, March 4 in American Fork Hospital, in American Fork, Utah, of heart failure.
The College of the Canyons men's swim team went north to compete at the 46th Annual Cuesta College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, with freshman Sebastian Villalobos breaking three COC program records.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
1890
- Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story
]
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
The Hart Games will be held 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, March 24, at Valencia High School, Valencia High School Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 10 to Saturday, March 15.
College of the Canyons men's golf placed second at the Western State Conference tournament played at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 3.
College of the Canyons hosted the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 28, with the Cougars men's and women's teams both securing second place finishes.
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced the introduction of Senate Bill 508, which would expand access to life-saving cancer care by allowing cancer patients in California to consult with out-of-state physicians through telehealth platforms.
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
