Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students

In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Suzette Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.

“We must do more to prepare California’s students for our changing economy, which includes exposing them to more career options and expanding educational opportunities for all,” said Sen. Valladares. “By expanding access to CTE courses, we are preparing students for careers that are not only in high demand but also offer well-paying, rewarding opportunities. This legislation is a critical step toward ensuring that every student is prepared for life after high school, whether they choose to enter the workforce directly or pursue higher education.”

This proposed legislation seeks to expose high school students to more available career options, teach them valuable life skills and equip the next generation of workers with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

Senate Bill 612 would require all high school students—public and charter schools alike—to complete one semester of stand-alone CTE coursework as a graduation requirement, starting in the 2031-2032 school year. The bill aims to ensure that every student, regardless of their educational setting, has the opportunity to explore and develop skills in areas such as information technology, healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades.

CTE courses bridge the gap between academic learning and practical, hands-on experience. Research has shown that students who participate in CTE programs are more likely to graduate high school, attend college, and secure stable, high-quality jobs. Making CTE a requirement for graduation helps to ensure that all students, especially those in underrepresented communities, have access to the tools they need to succeed.

“We must address the needs of all students, including those who may not want – or be ready for – a four-year college experience,” Sen. Valladares continued “This bill will make sure every student is given the opportunity to explore well-paying, hands-on careers.”

Right now, many high schools in California focus heavily on college prep classes with CTE often taking a back seat. By making CTE a graduation requirement, it will ensure that students who have been left behind are exposed to more career options and learn more hands on skills.

