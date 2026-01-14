Valladares Secures More Than $500,000 for Constituents Through District Casework

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that after just one year in office, she and her team have successfully secured more than $500,000 for constituents by helping individuals, families and local organizations navigate state government and recover funds owed to them.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my job is helping constituents cut through red tape and making government work the way it’s supposed to,” said Senator Valladares. “Whether it’s delayed benefits, unclaimed funds or unfair fees and charges, my office is committed to ensuring people receive the resources they are entitled to.”

The recovered funds include money owed by the Employment Development Department, such as unemployment insurance, State Disability Insurance, and Paid Family Leave benefits. A significant portion of the funds also came from the State Controller’s Unclaimed Property Division and the Franchise Tax Board, including state tax refunds, as well as fees and penalties for California-incorporated businesses.

One of the most exciting recent examples was when Sen Valladares’ team helped cut through bureaucratic delays to recover $50,000 that was due to a local business that provides a vital community need.

“I’m so grateful to Senator Valladares and her staff for helping us recover over $50,000 in funds for the Senior Center that had been tied up in red tape,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO of the Santa Clarita Senior Center. “We encountered bureaucratic barriers while trying to secure the funds owed, but Senator Valladares’ staff didn’t give up until they were released. This money comes at a pivotal time when funding for services is very limited. It will go a long way toward improving the lives of the community we serve.”

In addition to financial recoveries, Senator Valladares’ district office routinely assists constituents with resolving issues involving the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Health Care Services as well as other state agencies.

“My office exists to serve the people of our district, and this is exactly why district casework matters,” Senator Valladares concluded. “When government falls short, we step in to advocate, follow through, and deliver results. I encourage anyone struggling with a state agency to reach out, we’re here to help.”

Senator Valladares encourages constituents experiencing difficulties with state agencies to contact her district office for assistance.

