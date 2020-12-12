Senator Wilk Introduces ‘Keep California Working Act’ COVID Grant Measure

Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and a bipartisan coalition of California state Senators and Assemblymembers jointly introduced Senate Bill 74, otherwise known as the Keep California Working Act.

This bill would invest $2.6 billion (10% of Califrnia’s projected surplus) in grants to help small businesses and employees that have sustained financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill includes an urgency clause so that it can take effect immediately upon approval.

“If Governor Newsom is going to pick winners and losers in California by opening and closing various sectors, we have a responsibility to provide these main street businesses with aggressive relief efforts. They deserve our support during this challenging time,” said Wilk. “There are 3.7 million small businesses in California, employing 49.6 percent of the state’s workers. They are the state’s economic engine – and the pandemic has derailed them.”

The bill has gained early bipartisan support and was introduced today with a wide coalition of authors. Senators Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) and Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) have joint authored the measure, with 25 additional co-authors.