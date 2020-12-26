header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
47°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Senior Center Serves 1,200 Meals on Christmas Eve
| Friday, Dec 25, 2020
drive-thru food
Executive Chef, Joanna Vallelunga, left, and cook, Ben Royce prepare some of the hundreds of meals to be handed out during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Meals Drive-Thru Event held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday, 122420. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Rekindling a Christmas Eve excitement that might have been previously lost decades ago, the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center freely distributed more than 1,200 meals to a procession of smiling faces on Thursday.

Expecting 600 cars to come through for the day, Kevin MacDonald, the executive director for the Senior Center, said each vehicle would be going home with a turkey dinner for Christmas Eve, a hot ham dinner for Christmas Day, as well as a bag full of goodies for the visiting seniors to enjoy.

senior

Pedro Garcia stacks some of the hundreds of meals to be handed out during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Meals Drive-Thru Event held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday, 122420. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dan Due, dressed as Santa picks up his meals during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Meals Drive-Thru Event held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday, 122420. Dan Watson/The Signal

SCV Senior Center Executive Director, Kevin MacDonald greets seniors as they line up during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Meals Drive-Thru Event held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday, 122420. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Our seniors are the most vulnerable during this pandemic, and they’re also the most isolated,” said MacDonald. “And this is our opportunity to give back to them and share a little love during the holidays.”

During the drive-thru, cars wound their way through the senior center parking lot before pulling to the front of the campus’s main building, receiving their meal on a 6-foot-long cart controlled by staff and then would drive off.

The holiday event was not out of the ordinary for the Senior Center, which has been serving meals throughout the year in a similar fashion, making sure that this vulnerable local population has food during this time.

“If we can make them smile … they’re smiling back and they’re very grateful,” said MacDonald. “They’re all so grateful to get a fresh meal, a hot meal for free, and in the safety of their car, which is so important right now.”

In order to make the day possible and accommodate the large demand, the Senior Center was able to expand its staff with people who have a culinary background, MacDonald said.

“I love the camaraderie at the Senior Center,” said Bubba Vunder, one of the patrons of the Senior Center on Thursday. “They’re really nice people, and it’s great to see them too.”

senior

Volunteer, Tom Hartmann prepares some of the hundreds of meals for pickup during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Meals Drive-Thru Event held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday, 122420. Dan Watson/The Signal

Yulo Hahn picks up ther holiday meals during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Meals Drive-Thru Event held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday, 122420. Dan Watson/The Signal

SCV Senior Center Coordinator of Volunteers, Events and Advocacy, Robin Clough, waves to cars as they line up during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Meals Drive-Thru Event held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday, 122420. Dan Watson/The Signal

Volunteering as a family unit during the Christmas Eve event were members of the Hartmann family, of Canyon Country. Tom Hartman said he, his wife and daughter, Jackie and Keri, have come out to assist the Senior Center for a handful of years, and thought it important to come out to volunteer, especially now.

“I would volunteer every day, all year, if I could, but certainly this time of year, when people really need these meals,” said Hartmann. “Fundamentally, eating is so obviously important anytime of the year, but especially during this time of year it’s a little bit more special for many of these people.”

“This is the highlight of the year for them when they have an opportunity to have a Christmas dinner,” he added.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Senior Center Serves 1,200 Meals on Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Senior Center Serves 1,200 Meals on Christmas Eve
Rekindling a Christmas Eve excitement that might have been previously lost decades ago, the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center freely distributed more than 1,200 meals to a procession of smiling faces on Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,708 People Hospitalized in L.A County
Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,708 People Hospitalized in L.A County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 6,708 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 20% currently in the ICU.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Tops 15,000 Total Cases
Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Tops 15,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 148 new deaths, including 5 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 13,678 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 15,069 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Senior Center Serves 1,200 Meals on Christmas Eve
Rekindling a Christmas Eve excitement that might have been previously lost decades ago, the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center freely distributed more than 1,200 meals to a procession of smiling faces on Thursday.
Senior Center Serves 1,200 Meals on Christmas Eve
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,708 People Hospitalized in L.A County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 6,708 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 20% currently in the ICU.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,708 People Hospitalized in L.A County
Greetings with Gratitude Volunteers Host Toy Giveaway in Newhall
In an effort to ensure that the families of their local community had a Christmas to celebrate, the volunteers and founders of Greetings with Gratitude held a Newhall toy giveaway Friday.
Greetings with Gratitude Volunteers Host Toy Giveaway in Newhall
SCV Water Board Director BJ Atkins Announces Plans to Resign
Santa Clarita Valley Water Board Director BJ Atkins, whom voters re-elected in November, has confirmed he plans to resign as early as May.
SCV Water Board Director BJ Atkins Announces Plans to Resign
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Tops 15,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 148 new deaths, including 5 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 13,678 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 15,069 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Tops 15,000 Total Cases
County Public Health Advising Against Indoor Worship
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement advising against indoor worship during the holiday season.
County Public Health Advising Against Indoor Worship
Fostering Youth Independence Thanks Community for Helping Reach Fundraising Goal
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) has already reached its year-end fundraising campaign goal, to date receiving $21,946 in donations, surpassing its $20,000 goal.
Fostering Youth Independence Thanks Community for Helping Reach Fundraising Goal
LACDA Spreads Holiday Cheer to County’s Public Housing Youth, Residents
Throughout the month of December, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) collaborated with local partners, and volunteers to help spread holiday joy to its public housing residents.
LACDA Spreads Holiday Cheer to County’s Public Housing Youth, Residents
Highest Number of COVID-19 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Start of Pandemic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.
Highest Number of COVID-19 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Start of Pandemic
L.A. County Library Bridging Digital Divide with New Park & Connect Service
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.
L.A. County Library Bridging Digital Divide with New Park & Connect Service
Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, recently participated in a grocery giveaway, which took place in Castaic.
Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Newly Elected Community College District Board Members Sworn In
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, received recognitions for service, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, and set its 2021 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Newly Elected Community College District Board Members Sworn In
SCV’s Frontline Workers Receive First Wave of Vaccines
The morning journey for one of the most anticipated trips in the Santa Clarita Valley since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — the delivery of the first freezing cold batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines — began with a typically SoCal experience for the pharmacist in charge of bringing the 1,400 highly sought-after doses to the SCV: an Interstate 5 SigAlert.
SCV’s Frontline Workers Receive First Wave of Vaccines
Fallen Wires Spark Small Building Fire
A small building fire was ignited on Drayton Street after fallen wires sparked a flame Thursday.
Fallen Wires Spark Small Building Fire
Wilk Requests Timely Completion of Foster Youth Adoptions
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), recently announced he and his Republican colleagues submitted a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to take the necessary steps – both short and long-term – to ensure the adoptions of foster youth interrupted by COVID 19 be completed in a timely fashion.
Wilk Requests Timely Completion of Foster Youth Adoptions
CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period to Begin Christmas Eve
SACRAMENTO – As Californians prepare for the Christmas holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reminds everyone the rules of safe driving are just as critical as ever.
CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period to Begin Christmas Eve
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 60th Henry Mayo Death; L.A. County Again Tops All-Time High Daily Deaths, Hospitalizations
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday again reported the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations ever reported in a single day since the pandemic began, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 60th COVID fatality.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 60th Henry Mayo Death; L.A. County Again Tops All-Time High Daily Deaths, Hospitalizations
Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter
Bridge to Home in Newhall has seen its first surge of COVID-19 cases among shelter residents, as 17 clients tested positive for the virus and have been transferred to a COVID shelter in Pomona, and the other BTH residents are quarantining, shelter officials said Wednesday.
Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter
Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President
Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Diana Vose died Wednesday after suffering a stroke in November, according to hospital officials.
Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President
Alex Padilla, Shirley Weber Share Their American Dreams
California’s new elections chief Shirley Weber had a story to tell Wednesday as she was introduced to the state’s 40 million residents, save the San Diego County constituents she represents in the Assembly: Her grandfather never voted because he lived in Arkansas during Jim Crow, before the Voting Rights Act.
Alex Padilla, Shirley Weber Share Their American Dreams
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol wants to highlight some new roadway safety laws that take effect in 2021.
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
%d bloggers like this: