Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance

Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team.

Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly-skilled dance moves and fun choreography.

Co-Captain Gianna Echeverria was excited this was the Dance Team’s first public performance since COVID-19 and was thrilled to dance for the seniors.

“We are separated,” said Co-Captain Diana Boggs, “Yet we came together as a team to do something for the community. It feels good. It is wonderful to do nice things for others in the current climate of our world.”

Co-Captain Nikki Van Ostrand added, “We are thankful to have this opportunity to support everyone. It is a very bonding experience.”

The performance is personal for dancer Kayla Malloy who thinks of her grandparents and how they have remained at home for four months. “It is nice to do something for their generation.”

In addition to the performance, Makesha Chambers, a mom on the Hart High Dance Team Booster Club, and her daughter Gwendolyn delivered 100 handmade masks to be given to seniors.

“As a team it is important we give back to those in need, and we made sure we came here,” Chambers and Gwendolyn said. “We have been sewing like crazy!”

The SCV Senior Center Drive Thru Lunch for Seniors serves over 400 meals a day in addition to 700 “Meals on Wheels”.

For more information – call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444.