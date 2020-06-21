Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Budget cuts will soon be made by many governors throughout the nation. The cost and impact of the pandemic has markedly effected state finances, and much of the brunt will be taken by older adults.

The Greatest Generation and Baby Boomers have significantly contributed to the basis of our thriving nation. They served as first responders, teachers, healthcare providers, business leaders and support for commerce. Plus, they fought in wars to defend our country.

Now, older seniors are under assault.

Programs allowing seniors to “age in place” are in jeopardy. Those who are immobile, have disabilities, lack transportation, or have difficulty seeing or hearing could lose resources that get them through the day.

Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.

Older adults are accustomed to challenges, having clawed back from the edge of conflict, shortage and recessions. They are soldiers, parents and grandparents who have always had the nation’s back.

Now we need to have theirs.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.