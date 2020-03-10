SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties

Mark your calendars and start digging through your closet to find the perfect outfit to wear to SENSES, the monthly themed block party in Old Town Newhall. SENSES is a wildly popular free series that runs on the third Thursday of every month, from March through October.

Those familiar with the city of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events have much to look forward to as the weather warms up in 2020. With a new schedule of fun, free and entertaining events taking place each month, residents will have opportunities to enjoy music, theatre, comedy and more without being limited to one night of the week. As such, the Thursdays@Newhall brand will become city of Santa Clarita Events, and its online presence will be a hub for City-run events taking place throughout Santa Clarita.

In addition to SENSES on the third Thursday of the month, the 10 by 10 Variety Show will continue to offer storytelling, short films, comedy and more on the first Thursday at The MAIN (24266 Main Street). The newest events to debut at The MAIN, You’re The Best and SCENES will be offered on the fourth Thursday and fourth Friday, respectively. More information about entertainment happenings in Santa Clarita will be announced at the start of each month.

Residents and their friends are invited to stimulate their senses and experience something new at the SENSES Block Party! SENSES gives you the chance to enjoy live music, gourmet food trucks, drinks, activities and more and is intended for adults. The 2020 SENSES season kicks off on March 19, at 7:00 p.m. and will feature a new theme each month. The themes for this year are:

Luck O’ the Irish – March 19

Cowboy Kickoff – April 16

Nintendo Party – May 21

Roaring ‘20s – June 18

Hawaiian Luau – July 16

Sports of All Sorts – August 20

Chocolate Factory – September 17

Chills and Thrills – October 15

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s SENSES Block Parties, visit OldTownNewhall.com/events or connect on Facebook by “liking” City of Santa Clarita Events.