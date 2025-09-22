header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
| Monday, Sep 22, 2025
coc university Center

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Trustee Fred Arnold will participate in the meeting remotely from the following location: Hotel Giulietta E Romeo, Vicolo Tre Marchetti, 3, 37121 Verona VR, Italy.

The special meeting will begin in closed session at 2 p.m.

Items on the closed session agenda include:

Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation – Significant exposure to litigation pursuant to Government Code section 54956.9 subds. (d)(2) and (e)(1): One Potential Case.

Public Employment Title: Acting/Interim Superintendent/President.

The open session will begin at 5 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Update from Professional Personnel Leasing, Inc. on the Acting/Interim Superintendent/President Search Process.

Update from Professional Personnel Leasing, Inc on the permanent Superintendent/President Search Process.

WEBINAR ID: 827-0410-2812

Those interested in viewing the meeting virtually can copy and paste the following link into your computer’s browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/82704102812.

View the complete meeting agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DLFSRG73EFAC.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees

Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
Monday, Sep 22, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives Golden Globe Foundation Grant

COC Receives Golden Globe Foundation Grant
Wednesday, Sep 17, 2025
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Golden Globe Foundation to support the college’s Canyons Media Work Education Experience (CMWE), a hands-on program that allows students to create professional-quality films and television series while earning non-tuition credit.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students

Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students
Wednesday, Sep 17, 2025
Ten-time Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval is teaming up with California State University, Northridge’s music students for a live performance during a free screening of the film “For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story” on Sept. 24, as part of CSUN’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
FULL STORY...

Community College District Board Announces Leadership Changes

Community College District Board Announces Leadership Changes
Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced leadership changes following a closed session on Wednesday, Sept. 10.
FULL STORY...

COC Employee Training Institute Receives $850,000 to Train SCV Businesses

COC Employee Training Institute Receives $850,000 to Train SCV Businesses
Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received $850,000 from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley that want to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301.
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. to present and receive public input on the proposed Non-TimeCritical Removal Action associated with the Water Supply Well NC-13.
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
The Valencia High School Band & Flag Booster will host the "13th Annual RAGNAROK Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings WBA SoCal Clinic - North Field Show," 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Valencia High School Field Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
Cheer on UCLA Bruins at The Cube
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, welcomes back the University of California, Los Angeles Men’s Hockey Team, officially calling The Cube home this year.
Cheer on UCLA Bruins at The Cube
Sept. 30: Early Bird Pricing Ends for ‘Conjuring for a Cure’ Magic Show
Early Bird pricing for Slow-Motion Magic's 6th Annual Conjuring for a Cure Magic Show and Expo benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease research will end Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Sept. 30: Early Bird Pricing Ends for ‘Conjuring for a Cure’ Magic Show
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachapi beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
College of the Canyons women's volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
College of the Canyons football began league play with a resounding 20-14 win over No. 18 Pasadena City College on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Cougar Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak to get its season back on track.
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education.
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Caltrans has announced closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. Work will take place Monday night, Sept. 22 through Friday night, Sept. 26.
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Did you know that You’ve "Got a Friend at City Hall?" In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
SCVNews.com