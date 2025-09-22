Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Trustee Fred Arnold will participate in the meeting remotely from the following location: Hotel Giulietta E Romeo, Vicolo Tre Marchetti, 3, 37121 Verona VR, Italy.

The special meeting will begin in closed session at 2 p.m.

Items on the closed session agenda include:

Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation – Significant exposure to litigation pursuant to Government Code section 54956.9 subds. (d)(2) and (e)(1): One Potential Case.

Public Employment Title: Acting/Interim Superintendent/President.

The open session will begin at 5 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Update from Professional Personnel Leasing, Inc. on the Acting/Interim Superintendent/President Search Process.

Update from Professional Personnel Leasing, Inc on the permanent Superintendent/President Search Process.

WEBINAR ID: 827-0410-2812

Those interested in viewing the meeting virtually can copy and paste the following link into your computer’s browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/82704102812.

View the complete meeting agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DLFSRG73EFAC.

