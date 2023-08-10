Sept. 1-3: Third Annual Fringe of the Woods Festival

The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods. The festival will offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.

Every evening of the festival begins at 6 p.m. with Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Directed by Peter Kjenaas and Michael Torres, the production features professional Shakespearean actors Christopher Brophy, Cyndy Fujikawa and Geoff Shields. This classic Shakespeare play will also feature local actors and students as well as performers from DaMT Space, a northern California collective.

Master of ceremonies will be Chris Wells joined by the musical stylings of J. Raoul Brody, Beth Custer, drummer Peter Valsamis and guitarist Abi Zahner.

Opening night, Friday Sept. 1, also features: “Grief: A One Man Sh*t Show,” an unlikely comedy about tragedy written and performed by Colin Campbell.

Other performances include a hit from 2022 with the singing duo, “lesser mortals.” Drawing from local history, lesser mortals will perform “Promise of a Lake,” a musical that tells the true history of Lake of the Woods. The Cuddys, a pioneer family, pursue their dream of building a lake in the mountains. Boldly reimagined and fueled by original, toe-tapping tunes, the show delivers its resonant tale of the California frontier with the customary zeal and mischievous sense of fun for which lesser mortals is best known.

Day two of the Festival on Saturday night, Sept. 2, will feature “2 Headed Dog,” a sketch comedy group known for their absurd characters and loose improvisation.

Also on Saturday will be the premiere of a one-man show by Los Angeles favorite Mike McShane. “PlainsF**KINGCRAZY” tells the true story of McShane’s short residency in a mental institution.

Sunday, Sept. 3, features writer Cintra Wilson as part of an evening of variety that includes an “after party” of music, comedy and performances.

A weekend pass to the festival is $50. Nightly passes are $35. Individual shows are $10 each. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations welcome. Click here for tickets.

The Mile High Theater was founded by local resident Peter Kjenaas, who moved to Lake of the Woods 23 years ago with his wife Michelle.

The couple have long resumes acting in numerous theaters on the West Coast. After they decided to live somewhere that was “off the grid” with a calmer pace than Los Angeles they found Lake of the Woods. The property they purchased had the space they were looking for and room for expansion. Their love of community theater inspired them to build a stage in the side yard and “Mile High Theater” was born.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit milehightheater.com.

