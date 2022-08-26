header image

August 26
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
| Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Food for fines crop

The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the three Santa Clarita library branches to waive existing library fees.

Food For Fines allows existing library cardholders to remove up to $20 in fines from their cards while supporting the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Clarita Grocery and The Salvation Army by collecting non-perishable goods.

Items collected at the Old Town Newhall Branch will support the Salvation Army in Old Town Newhall.

Donations made at the Valencia Branch will assist the SCV Food Pantry.

Contributions to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch will help Santa Clarita Grocery.

Donated goods allow patrons to waive fees for overdue items, such as books, DVDs, CDs and the costs incurred for replacing library cards. However, patrons cannot use donations to waive fees for lost or damaged library materials.

“The city wants to encourage those who can help donate to our local organizations to assist those in need,” said a city of Santa Clarita spokesperson. “Residents without existing library fees are still encouraged to donate. Every donation makes a difference, big or small.”

To learn more about Food For Fines with the Santa Clarita Public Library, please contact Zoraida Martinez at zmartinez@santa-clarita.com.

Food for Fines Bus Shelter Poster 2022
