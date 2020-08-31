Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet

The Santa Clarita City Council’s Development Committee will hold its next meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 1 starting at 2 p.m.

Items on the agenda include legislation on accessory swelling units and updates to the Unified Development Code.

The Council Chambers is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita 91355.

How to Participate

Note: If using Google Chrome, please copy/paste the links in your web browser.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at least 30 minutes before the start time.

Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom, use Webinar ID: 971 8834 5557 and Password: 23920

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/97188345557

Or Telephone:

US: +1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592