Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’

The Valley Industry Association Virtual COVID-19 Series, “It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets,” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Cost for the virtual series is $15-$20.

Keeping your business covered and safe from the risk of COVID-19 requires far more than a mask. Think you’ve got it covered? There may be much more than you think. COVID-19 has created a whole new normal for business and industry. Join us to learn about the new OSHA mandates and requirements regarding infectious diseases required to re-open and continue operating your business safely.

Speakers:

– Julie Smith, Founder and CEO, Custom Human Resource Solutions, LLP

– Sean Copeland, Managing Director Property & Casualty/Sr. VP Risk Advisor

– Justin Veyna, Managing Director Sales/Sr. VP Employee Benefits Advisor

For more information, contact Kathy Norris at (661) 294-8088 or email kathy@via.org.

To RSVP or to submit a comment, click [here].