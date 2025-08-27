Sept. 10: Child & Family Center to Host ‘Giving with Purpose’ Webinar

Child & Family Center will host a free online event, Giving with Purpose: Gifting Webinar, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 6–7:30 p.m.

The webinar will educate community members on tax-smart strategies for charitable giving while showcasing ways to support local children and families.

Presented by James Schramm, Branch Manager of Schramm Financial Group, the webinar will provide participants with practical tools to maximize the impact of their philanthropy. Attendees will learn about Donor-Advised Funds, Charitable Remainder Annuity Trusts and Qualified Charitable Distributions; powerful giving tools that allow donors to reduce tax burdens while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

“Giving with Purpose is about aligning your heart and resources in ways that help children and families thrive,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO of Child & Family Center. “We’re excited to partner with James Schramm to share strategies that benefit both donors and the families we serve.”

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is requested. Upon registering, participants will receive Zoom details for joining.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10 | 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Register: www.childfamilycenter.org/giving-with-purpose-gifting-webinar/

For more information, please contact Destiny McCune, Marketing & Outreach Program Manager, at (661) 259-9439 or destiny.mccune@childfamilycenter.org.

For more information on the mission and resources available in the Santa Clarita Valley from the Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

