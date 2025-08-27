header image

August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Sept. 10: Child & Family Center to Host ‘Giving with Purpose’ Webinar
| Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
Water drop


Child & Family Center will host a free online event, Giving with Purpose: Gifting Webinar, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 6–7:30 p.m.

The webinar will educate community members on tax-smart strategies for charitable giving while showcasing ways to support local children and families.

Presented by James Schramm, Branch Manager of Schramm Financial Group, the webinar will provide participants with practical tools to maximize the impact of their philanthropy. Attendees will learn about Donor-Advised Funds, Charitable Remainder Annuity Trusts and Qualified Charitable Distributions; powerful giving tools that allow donors to reduce tax burdens while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

“Giving with Purpose is about aligning your heart and resources in ways that help children and families thrive,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO of Child & Family Center. “We’re excited to partner with James Schramm to share strategies that benefit both donors and the families we serve.”

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is requested. Upon registering, participants will receive Zoom details for joining.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10 | 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Register: www.childfamilycenter.org/giving-with-purpose-gifting-webinar/

For more information, please contact Destiny McCune, Marketing & Outreach Program Manager, at (661) 259-9439 or destiny.mccune@childfamilycenter.org.

For more information on the mission and resources available in the Santa Clarita Valley from the Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that all County facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, in solemn remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis.
Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, has announced open auditions for its upcoming season.
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition
Sept. 10: Child & Family Center to Host ‘Giving with Purpose’ Webinar
Child & Family Center will host a free online event, Giving with Purpose: Gifting Webinar, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 6–7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: Child & Family Center to Host ‘Giving with Purpose’ Webinar
CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says
Archaeologist Owen Doonan, an art history professor at California State University, Northridge, spent the summer scouring the forests and farmlands of rural Romania looking for evidence of the indigenous people who lived in the hillfort settlements that once dotted western Eurasian steppe during the Iron Age.
CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says
Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament
On Monday, Oct. 20, the College of the Canyons Foundation will host the SiteOne and Hunter Industries “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club.
Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament
iLEAD Agua Dulce Expands Arts Education Offerings
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school, is kicking off the 2025-2026 school year with a major expansion of its arts education programs.
iLEAD Agua Dulce Expands Arts Education Offerings
Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend With Fuel Discount
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is helping customers prepare for the long Labor Day weekend and reduce the sting of back-to-school expenses with another exciting Fuel Day Pop-Up.
Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend With Fuel Discount
Every Body Plays Returns: L.A. County Parks Reboots After-School Program
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of Every Body Plays, a refreshed and reimagined after-school program for youth ages 7 to 17.
Every Body Plays Returns: L.A. County Parks Reboots After-School Program
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN
The "Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show" returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.
Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN
Oct. 5: SDFHC 22nd Annual The Duck Dash at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has announced the 22nd annual The Duck Dash fundraiser presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held Sunday, Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: SDFHC 22nd Annual The Duck Dash at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 41st year, the tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Valencia Country Club.
Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament
Sept. 19: Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity VIA Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host "Opening the Door to Olympic Opportunity," a VIA business luncheon and an introduction to the 2028 Summer Olympics on Friday, Sept. 19, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity VIA Luncheon
SCV Water Invites Community to Participate in 2025 Water Academy
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now accepting applications for the 2025 SCV Water Academy, a free, in-person program that gives Santa Clarita Valley residents a behind-the-scenes look at the community water agency.
SCV Water Invites Community to Participate in 2025 Water Academy
Veterans Event ‘Marching On’ Seeks Volunteers
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking more than three dozen volunteers for the non-profit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative event “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
Veterans Event ‘Marching On’ Seeks Volunteers
SCV Chamber Offers Business Councils for Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Offers Business Councils for Members
Sept. 5-8: Weekend Lane Closures on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 5-8: Weekend Lane Closures on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI
College of the Canyons ranks No. 14 statewide in a new Return on Investment analysis of 327 California community colleges and certificate-granting institutions by the College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group.
College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI
CHP to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers this Labor Day Weekend
The California Highway Patrol will flood roadways with all available officers this Labor Day weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.
CHP to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers this Labor Day Weekend
Oct. 11: Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
The Child & Family Center will host the 2025 Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K to support the center's Domestic Violence Program on Saturday, Oct. 11.
Oct. 11: Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
In its 2025 season opener, The Master's University women's soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita. 
Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon
In the final game of the Hope Summer Slam, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the No. 6-ranked Southern Oregon University Raiders in three sets on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, in Fullerton. This puts the Mustangs at 4-0 so far this season.
Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans Advocate, SCV Volunteer, Dies at 79
Frederick Louis Gruchalla, 79, of Granada Hills, died Saturday, Aug. 23, in Kindred Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness.
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans Advocate, SCV Volunteer, Dies at 79
