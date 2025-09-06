Sept. 10: Hart Board Regular Meeting to Consider School Building Naming

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, in open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the items on the agenda is an item for the board to hear a recommendation and accept public input on the naming of a school building. No other details on the building naming were included on the agenda.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/AjoLEDo8QvM.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Also on the agenda is the second reading of the following Board policies, administrative regulation and Board bylaw:

Revised

BP 5020 Parents Rights and Responsibilities.

AR 6141.2 Recognition of Religious Beliefs and Customs.

BP 6144 Controversial Issues.

BP 6145.82 School Sponsored Events – Flags and Banners.

BB 9322 Agenda /Meetings Materials.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=43475.

