Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser

Avenues Supported Living Services is scheduled to host its 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament Fundraiser and Online Charity Auction on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Valencia Lanes.

The event raises funds to support the nonprofit’s mission of “providing support services to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Natalie Cavarretta, the organization’s director of development, said the money raised will help close gaps in state funding.

“The last year and a half has really cut our fundraising significantly so in turn the gaps that we’re trying to fill in the state funding has kind of put us in a hole,” she said. “We’re trying to return to fill what we have lost during (the) COVID-19 (pandemic).”

Bowling teams can choose from two time slots, though the 4:30 to 7 p.m. portion is nearly sold out, Cavarretta said. Spaces for the 2-4:30 p.m. time slot remain open.

“2019 was one of our biggest events,” she told The Signal. “I think we had in attendance over 750 people between both times. It was such a great day.”

Cavarretta said she hopes this year’s event will lead to a return of that day in 2019.

“I’m hoping that we have that feel of joy (and) of getting out and being together,” she said.

In addition to bowling, there will be food, drinks, prizes and a silent auction.

To learn more about the fundraiser and silent auction, visit the events page on avenuessls.org.

