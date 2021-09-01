Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show

The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.
Classic oldies, custom, and muscle cars, as well as classy motorcycles, will be on proud display for viewing.
The CATCH 22 Band will provide country, classic rock and oldies music. Food booths will be available. (Hot Dog from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Tri-Tip Sandwiches from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
First Responders Chili Cook-off participants will be judged with a delicious tasting at noon as the community honors First Responders who tirelessly work to help keep the community safe.
Boutique vendors will also be available to offer great items for purchase.
The Elks organization is a national fraternal order with more than 1,900 lodges and approximately a million members across the country. With great spirit and direction, Elk members help veterans, disabled children, scouting, scholarships and more wherever charity, justice and brotherly love are needed.
Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up. Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.
Event proceeds for this event go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. For information, contact Shelly at 661-310-4423 or stomson1958@gmail.com.
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California beginning Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
