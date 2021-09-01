Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show

The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.

Classic oldies, custom, and muscle cars, as well as classy motorcycles, will be on proud display for viewing.

The CATCH 22 Band will provide country, classic rock and oldies music. Food booths will be available. (Hot Dog from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Tri-Tip Sandwiches from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

First Responders Chili Cook-off participants will be judged with a delicious tasting at noon as the community honors First Responders who tirelessly work to help keep the community safe.

Boutique vendors will also be available to offer great items for purchase.

The Elks organization is a national fraternal order with more than 1,900 lodges and approximately a million members across the country. With great spirit and direction, Elk members help veterans, disabled children, scouting, scholarships and more wherever charity, justice and brotherly love are needed.

Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up. Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.

Event proceeds for this event go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. For information, contact Shelly at 661-310-4423 or stomson1958@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...