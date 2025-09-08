header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
| Monday, Sep 8, 2025
in-person instruction

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA, 91355.

Among other business the board will hear the Superintendent’s update on the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=36875.

Public Participation

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.

A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number, and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.

Public records related to the public session agenda, that are distributed to the Governing Board less than 72 hours before a regular meeting may be inspected by the public at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA 91355, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Disability Information

In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s Governing Board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 257-4500, ext. 1500. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodations and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 10: Hart Board Regular Meeting to Consider School Building Naming

Sept. 10: Hart Board Regular Meeting to Consider School Building Naming
Friday, Sep 5, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, in open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness

All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School

Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets

Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm
The Adult Skills Center will host Fall Festival on the Farm, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm
Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Sept. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:00 p.m.
Sept. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes
Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.
COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes
Sept. 27-28: Native American Day Art Showcase at AV Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate California Native American Day with an Art Showcase on 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28.
Sept. 27-28: Native American Day Art Showcase at AV Indian Museum
Schiavo Launches Tax Relief Website for Families Impacted by Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced the launch of a tax relief website for families impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo Launches Tax Relief Website for Families Impacted by Landfill
Aug. 8-13: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 13.
Aug. 8-13: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Whitesides Joins Effort to Ban Members of Congress from Trading Stocks
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) announced he has joined the Restore Trust in Congress Act, bipartisan legislation that would ban members of Congress and their families from owning individual stocks or engaging in insider trading.
Whitesides Joins Effort to Ban Members of Congress from Trading Stocks
Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down
With students back in school and families enjoying the last weeks of summer, safe, well-maintained roads matter more than ever.
Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down
The Master’s Women’s Soccer Gets First Win of Season
Maddy Traylor scored two goals and added an assist as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the University of La Verne 3-0 Saturday, Sept. 6 on Reese Field.
The Master’s Women’s Soccer Gets First Win of Season
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Win
The Master's University women's volleyball team improved to 8-1 with its win over Arizona Christian University Saturday, Sept. 6 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Win
TMU Men’s Soccer Falls on the Road to Oxy
Trent Rickard scored two goals as The Master's University (0-1) men's soccer squad opened its season with a 5-2 loss to Occidental College Friday, Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.
TMU Men’s Soccer Falls on the Road to Oxy
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Oct. 4: Fourth Annual Business For Arts Conference
Did you know that we are only one month away from the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference? On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Canyon Country Community Center will be transformed into a hub where creativity and business collide.
Oct. 4: Fourth Annual Business For Arts Conference
Sept. 10: Hart Board Regular Meeting to Consider School Building Naming
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, in open session at 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: Hart Board Regular Meeting to Consider School Building Naming
Sept. 20: SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser
Registration is now open for the SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, Sept. 20. Event begins 8 a.m. Player times to be determined.
Sept. 20: SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser
‘A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder’ at The MAIN
ME Main Productions will present an original Regency-era whodunit, "A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder," at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall.
‘A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder’ at The MAIN
Sept. 9: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee Meets
The Chiquita Canyon Community Advisory Meeting, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person and virtually at the Castaic County Library.
Sept. 9: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee Meets
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges ‘See Something, Say Something’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to be vigilant when you are moving about your neighborhood or throughout the SCV. It only takes a few minutes if you "See Something," to "Say Something."
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges ‘See Something, Say Something’
Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall
From the sound of mariachi music to the laughter coming from open gym nights, the Newhall Community Center continues to serve as a dynamic gathering place for residents of all ages.
Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall
Circle of Hope Publishes Debut Poetry Collection ‘In Awe of Becoming’
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit cancer support group in the Santa Clarita Valley has announced the publication of the group's first book "In Awe of Becoming."
Circle of Hope Publishes Debut Poetry Collection ‘In Awe of Becoming’
CSUN Art Exhibits to Focus on Los Angeles, Place, People
California State University, Northridge’s Art Galleries is exploring the city of Los Angeles, particularly its unrecognized and under-appreciated parts, in its latest exhibition, “The Journey is the Destination: Recording Los Angeles.”
CSUN Art Exhibits to Focus on Los Angeles, Place, People
SCVNews.com