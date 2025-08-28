Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adults Potions Class: Magic Mocktails Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Fall is creeping in and spooky season is brewing at Old Town Newhall Library. Gather around for a magical mocktail experience where fantasy meets flavor. Registered patrons will take a seat at a potion-making station, complete with take-home bottles and eerie conversation cards to stir up some fun.

Registration is required for this event.

Registration will close on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 4:28 p.m.

For more information and to register visit https://santaclarita.librarycalendar.com/event/placeholder-quarterly-crafting-21094.

