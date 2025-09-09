The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include:

A review of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan Culmination Report, which includes the status of the 61 recommendations contained in the Arts Master Plan.

An overview of the 2025 Business for Artists Conference.

A review of the Arts Commission 2026 Public Art Report, which includes the status of public art projects, civic art projects and temporary public art projects.

View the full agenda below:

