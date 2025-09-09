Downloads:
 Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Jun 12, 2025 6:00 PM
Arts Star
Public Participation
Staff Comments (MATTERS OF PUBLIC PARTICIPATION)
Unfinished Business
1. ARTS MASTER PLAN CULMINATION REPORT

A review of the City of Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan Culmination Report, which includes the status of the 61 recommendations contained in the Arts Master Plan.
a. Arts Master Plan Culmination Report
a. Arts Master Plan Culmination Report
New Business
2. 2025 BUSINESS FOR ARTISTS CONFERENCE

An overview of the 2025 Business for Artists Conference.

3. ARTS COMMISSION 2026 PUBLIC ART REPORT

A review of the Arts Commission 2026 Public Art Report, which includes the status of public art projects, civic art projects, and temporary public art projects.
a. 2026 Public Art Report
a. 2026 Public Art Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings