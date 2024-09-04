Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

Click [here] for the full agenda.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1610759837

Or by Telephone:

1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 075 9837

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...