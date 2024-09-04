header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 4
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
| Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

Click [here] for the full agenda.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1610759837

Or by Telephone:

1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 075 9837
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting

Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion

City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
FULL STORY...

Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
FULL STORY...

Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City

Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position

Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
CSUN Prof Receives $1M NSF Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance on Bacteria
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
CSUN Prof Receives $1M NSF Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance on Bacteria
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding their a special board meeting following with the regular board meeting next Tuesday on Sept. 3.
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States contest through September, inviting burger enthusiasts to submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website.
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
SCVNews.com