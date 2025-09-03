Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop

SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.

The Agency will be reviewing the 2020 UWMP and considering changes and amendments as applicable.

This update is more than a regulatory requirement, it is a strategic opportunity to shape the future of water in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water is committed to a transparent, inclusive, and community-informed process, and invites members of the public to participate in a series of workshops. The first, “UWMP Overview and Network Kickoff,” will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration information is available on the website.

The UWMP helps SCV Water:

-Plan for future water needs in the face of growth and climate change.

– Align with statewide goals like “Making Conservation a California Way of Life.”

– Ensure equitable access to water resources.

-Support infrastructure investments and emergency preparedness.

Through a series of workshops leading up to a public hearing in April 2026, SCV Water customers can join with other residents, businesses, public agencies, environmental groups, and community organizations to provide feedback that will guide the UWMP’s priorities, solutions, and implementation strategies.

Whether you are a resident, business owner, community advocate or simply interested in the future of water in the Santa Clarita Valley, your input matters. To learn more about the public workshops and the Urban Water Management Plan update process, and to access draft documents and provide written comments when applicable, please visit

yourSCVWater.com/UWMP. Customers may also email the UWMP project team at uwmp@scvwa.org with any questions.

Like this: Like Loading...