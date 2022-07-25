header image

July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
| Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate 55 years on Sunday, Sept. 11, with Andy Allemao delivering calls for SSD squares and Cindy Mower will cue rounds for the afternoon.

The fun starts at 2 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, which is located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

The price is $10 per dancer. Special activities such as a basket raffle are planned.

Casual attire is always welcome.

Proof of vaccination needed and masks as required by regulations on dance day.

Come join the social square dance fun.

For information, call (661) 262-9575, visit the Sierra Hillbillies website, or visit the Sierra Hillbillies Facebook.
