Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years

The Outlets at Tejon will continue the summer concert series by featuring the west coast’s favorite hi-octane rhythm and blues band, “Foster Campbell and Friends” July 23, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Outlets at Tejon, behind the Polo Ralph Laruen.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $300,000 Perkins Reserve Innovation grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to fund a network technology innovation and improvement project.
To support local arts nonprofits and the communities they serve, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards through its Organizational Grant Program.
