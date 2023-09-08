Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Weste
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
West Ranch High School Band
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation
a. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 2023
Constitution Week Proclamation
a. Constitution Week Sept 17-23, 2023
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
New Business
1. NOMINATION TO THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ON HOMELESSNESS

The Los Angeles County Executive Committee on Homelessness was recently established by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and is intended to develop a countywide plan to address homelessness. The motion establishes a nine-member Executive Committee, including a representative for the Los Angeles North County and San Fernando Valley subregions.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Aug 22, 2023 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 17 AND 18

Check Register No. 17 for the Period 07/14/23 through 07/27/23 and 08/03/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/17/23 through 07/28/23. Check Register No. 18 for the Period 07/28/23 through 08/10/23 and 08/17/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/31/23 through 08/11/23.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 17
b. Memo – Check Register No. 18
c. Check Register No. 17 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Check Register No.18 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. SANTA CLARITA VALLEY GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY AGENCY MEMBERSHIP FUNDING

City Council consideration to authorize an appropriation of $20,000 for the City of Santa Clarita’s annual member contribution to the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. SCV-GSA Member Agency Annual Contributions Letter October 2022
b. SCV-GSA Budget FY 2023-24
c. SCV-GSA Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. 2023 ENGINEERING AND TRAFFIC SURVEY STUDY

City Council consideration to establish prima facie speed limits for 13 highway segments that meet the criteria included in the 2023 Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution – Engineering and Traffic Survey
b. Location Map of Proposed Speed Limit Changes
c. Engineering and Traffic Survey Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. SPECIALIZED DUMP TRUCK CONTRACT

This item would approve the purchase of a 2025 Freightliner 114SD, Cummins L9N 320 HP Engine, CNG dump truck, using Sourcewell contract #060920-NAF.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. National Auto Fleet Contract (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. RFP and Addendum Dump Truck 060920 (available in City Clerk’s Reading file)
c. Sourcewell Quote ID 2546HD Dump Truck (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. SECOND READING AND ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE TO CHANGE THE ZONING DESIGNATION FROM NON-URBAN 5 TO MIXED-USE NEIGHBORHOOD, AND ESTABLISH THE JOBS CREATION OVERLAY ZONE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE SHADOWBOX STUDIOS PROJECT (MASTER CASE 21-109)

The second reading of an ordinance for the implementation of a zone change and overlay zone associated with the Shadowbox Studios project, a nearly 1.3 million square foot film and television studio campus, including 19 soundstages, a two-story warehouse support building, three-story office, catering facilities, and a four-story (with five parking levels) parking garage.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Al Hodek and Susan Lentini
Future Meetings