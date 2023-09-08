The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, in open public session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Saanta Clarita, CA 91355.
Among the items on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance for the implementation of a zone change and overlay zone associated with the Shadowbox Studios project, a nearly 1.3 million square foot film and television studio campus, including 19 soundstages, a two-story warehouse support building, three-story office, catering facilities, and a four-story (with five parking levels) parking garage.
Also on the agenda is an item for the city council to discuss and recommend a member of the Santa Clarita City Council to serve on the Los Angeles
County Executive Committee on Homelessness.
Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.
See the full city council meeting agenda below.
City Council Regular Meeting 9/12/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The Los Angeles County Executive Committee on Homelessness was recently established by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and is intended to develop a countywide plan to address homelessness. The motion establishes a nine-member Executive Committee, including a representative for the Los Angeles North County and San Fernando Valley subregions.
Check Register No. 17 for the Period 07/14/23 through 07/27/23 and 08/03/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/17/23 through 07/28/23. Check Register No. 18 for the Period 07/28/23 through 08/10/23 and 08/17/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/31/23 through 08/11/23.
The second reading of an ordinance for the implementation of a zone change and overlay zone associated with the Shadowbox Studios project, a nearly 1.3 million square foot film and television studio campus, including 19 soundstages, a two-story warehouse support building, three-story office, catering facilities, and a four-story (with five parking levels) parking garage.
Chicago Underground Film Festival, the world’s longest-running annual underground film festival, returns with its 30th edition at The Harper Theater and the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Running from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, this year’s lineup of boundary-pushing films features shorts from 14 California Institute of the Arts faculty, alums and students.
To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair.
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
As someone who has fought long and hard to preserve the open spaces in and around our City, and proudly serves as your Councilwoman, it is with great pleasure that I announce the Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge for 2023. This challenge will deepen your appreciation for the outdoors as it draws you closer to nature, taking you deeper into the heart of our community.
In a groundbreaking development for California's water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.
