The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, in open public session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Saanta Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance for the implementation of a zone change and overlay zone associated with the Shadowbox Studios project, a nearly 1.3 million square foot film and television studio campus, including 19 soundstages, a two-story warehouse support building, three-story office, catering facilities, and a four-story (with five parking levels) parking garage.

Also on the agenda is an item for the city council to discuss and recommend a member of the Santa Clarita City Council to serve on the Los Angeles

County Executive Committee on Homelessness.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agenda below.

