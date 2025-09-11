Sept. 12: Last ‘Celebrate’ of the Season Features Thailand

The Canyon Country Community Center will host the “Celebrate,” an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Sept. 12, from 6-9 p.m. The last Celebrate event in September will feature the country of Thailand.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Dive headfirst into the beauty of Thai culture with basket weaving and painting, try a game of Makruk, explore and wander the Thai Market.

Dance along to Lan Nartthasin Thai Dance Group L.A. and indulge in authentic food and drinks with Cocodealers, Moom Maam and 8E8 Thai Street Food.

Also enjoy drinks from Sister Cities Cocktail Garden.

Remember to bring a Celebrate Passport to get a custom stamp for each visit to Celebrate. Celebrate passports are available for free at each Celebrate event. Make sure to fill out our form at the Celebrate info booth to be entered in a raffle which will be drawn at the end of the 2025 Celebrate event series.

