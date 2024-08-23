Sept. 12: Paint Your Person Night at Locale Studios

Join Locale Studios Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. for a creative and fun-filled evening with a Paint Your Person Night.

Locale Studios is located at 24359 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Whether it’s a spouse, a friend or a family member, bring a photo and let the creativity flow.

This night is all about capturing the essence of the person with a unique flair.

What’s Included: All painting supplies and light refreshments. No artistic experience is needed, just a desire to have fun and create something special.

Limited spots available, Price is $39.15 per person.

To purchase tickets visit the eventbrite website.

