Sept. 13: Bikes & Beers at Lucky Luke Brewing

Lucky Luke Brewing will host Bikes & Beers, a multi-mile ride and post-ride brewery festival, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13.

Lucky Luke Brewing is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This event will include live music, raffle prizes, beer varieties, food trucks and more.

Bikes & Brews will have a 15, 30 and 45-mile ride departing from Lucky Luke Brewing and traveling through Santa Clarita. All rides feature morning fuel stations, marked routes, GPS turn-by-turn instructions, rest stops, refreshments, ride marshals and SAG support. Finish back at Lucky Luke for the festival. All riding levels are welcome. Benefits local charity to help improve cycling conditions.

Prices for the rides begin at $69 for the 15-mile ride up to $89 for the 45.

To just go to the post-ride brewery festival the cost is $35.

For more information and to sign up for either the rides or just the post-ride festival visit https://www.bikesignup.com/bikesandbeers-santaclarita.

Like this: Like Loading...