Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.

SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. SCVHistory.com began in 1996 with a few dozen historic photographs and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats. It serves as a repository for historic artifacts, books, film, photography, documents, and oral histories of significance to the Santa Clarita Valley, documenting events such as the St. Francis Dam Disaster, the earliest gold discovery and oil production in California, and the beginning of the film industry. Groups that frequently visit the website range from the general public to academic researchers, filmmakers, educators, and public agencies. According to SCVTV, which manages SCVHistory.com, the site logged over 1.7 million views from January 2021 to October 2021.

SCVTV is seeking a financial contribution from the City in the amount of $300,000 in order to help fund the project and leverage additional grant funds. SCVTV is currently applying for an Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant through the National Endowment of the Humanities, which is due September 27, 2022, and requires matching funds. SCVTV has additionally shared with the City its desired to transfer ownership of SCVHistory.com to the Santa Clarita Public Library once the upgrades are complete.

Among other business items placed before the council will include authorization to complete the expansion of the southwestern portion of Central Park. The project will include the construction of four full-sized multipurpose fields by adding two new fields and converting an open turf area into two more full-sized multipurpose fields.

Prior to the regular council meeting a special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. The council will meet in closed session to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.

