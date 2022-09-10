header image

2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002)
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.

SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. SCVHistory.com began in 1996 with a few dozen historic photographs and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats. It serves as a repository for historic artifacts, books, film, photography, documents, and oral histories of significance to the Santa Clarita Valley, documenting events such as the St. Francis Dam Disaster, the earliest gold discovery and oil production in California, and the beginning of the film industry. Groups that frequently visit the website range from the general public to academic researchers, filmmakers, educators, and public agencies. According to SCVTV, which manages SCVHistory.com, the site logged over 1.7 million views from January 2021 to October 2021.

SCVTV is seeking a financial contribution from the City in the amount of $300,000 in order to help fund the project and leverage additional grant funds. SCVTV is currently applying for an Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant through the National Endowment of the Humanities, which is due September 27, 2022, and requires matching funds. SCVTV has additionally shared with the City its desired to transfer ownership of SCVHistory.com to the Santa Clarita Public Library once the upgrades are complete.

Among other business items placed before the council will include authorization to complete the expansion of the southwestern portion of Central Park. The project will include the construction of four full-sized multipurpose fields by adding two new fields and converting an open turf area into two more full-sized multipurpose fields.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers,

23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Members of the public are afforded the opportunity to address the City Council. You may address the Council once per meeting during Public Participation on any matter within the Council’s jurisdiction that is not listed on the agenda. Public Participation speaker’s cards must be submitted to the City Clerk BEFORE this portion of the meeting begins.

To address the Council regarding an item on the agenda, please fill out a speaker’s card and submit it to the City Clerk BEFORE the Mayor announces the item.

Each person addressing the Council is given three minutes to speak (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) indicated by a colored light system on the Council dais. If you wish to provide information to the Council, please present the City Clerk with 10 copies. Otherwise, your materials will simply be added to the official record. Please note use of City Council Chamber technology equipment to present electronic material during meetings is not allowed.

Prior to the regular council meeting a special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. The council will meet in closed session to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.

The agendas for both meetings are available below:

 
