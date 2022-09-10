Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. SCVHistory.com began in 1996 with a few dozen historic photographs and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats. It serves as a repository for historic artifacts, books, film, photography, documents, and oral histories of significance to the Santa Clarita Valley, documenting events such as the St. Francis Dam Disaster, the earliest gold discovery and oil production in California, and the beginning of the film industry. Groups that frequently visit the website range from the general public to academic researchers, filmmakers, educators, and public agencies. According to SCVTV, which manages SCVHistory.com, the site logged over 1.7 million views from January 2021 to October 2021.
SCVTV is seeking a financial contribution from the City in the amount of $300,000 in order to help fund the project and leverage additional grant funds. SCVTV is currently applying for an Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant through the National Endowment of the Humanities, which is due September 27, 2022, and requires matching funds. SCVTV has additionally shared with the City its desired to transfer ownership of SCVHistory.com to the Santa Clarita Public Library once the upgrades are complete.
Among other business items placed before the council will include authorization to complete the expansion of the southwestern portion of Central Park. The project will include the construction of four full-sized multipurpose fields by adding two new fields and converting an open turf area into two more full-sized multipurpose fields.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers,
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor,
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Members of the public are afforded the opportunity to address the City Council. You may address the Council once per meeting during Public Participation on any matter within the Council’s jurisdiction that is not listed on the agenda. Public Participation speaker’s cards must be submitted to the City Clerk BEFORE this portion of the meeting begins.
To address the Council regarding an item on the agenda, please fill out a speaker’s card and submit it to the City Clerk BEFORE the Mayor announces the item.
Each person addressing the Council is given three minutes to speak (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) indicated by a colored light system on the Council dais. If you wish to provide information to the Council, please present the City Clerk with 10 copies. Otherwise, your materials will simply be added to the official record. Please note use of City Council Chamber technology equipment to present electronic material during meetings is not allowed.
Prior to the regular council meeting a special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. The council will meet in closed session to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
The agendas for both meetings are available below:
City Council Special Meeting 9/13/2022 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Check Register No. 16 for the Period 07/01/22 through 07/14/22 and 07/21/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/04/22 through 07/15/22. Check Register No. 17 for the Period 07/15/22 through 07/28/22 and 08/04/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/18/22 through 07/29/22.
Authorize expenditure authority increases to various landscape service contracts in order to complete as-needed repairs or one-time enhancement work in an efficient and timely manner; and approve the appropriation of ongoing funds to support operations at the Vista Canyon Transit Center.
This item will authorize entering into a tripartite tender agreement to complete the expansion of the southwestern portion of Central Park. The project will construct four full-sized multipurpose fields by adding two new fields and converting an open turf area into two more full-sized multipurpose fields. It will also include the installation of sport field lighting, landscaping and irrigation, various site furnishings, a restroom building, upgrades to the adjacent dog park, exercise stairs, and additional parking.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.
No. 5 College of the Canyons football started its 2022 campaign in winning fashion, with the Cougars posting a 44-13 road victory at Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 3, behind three first quarter scores and a stout defensive performance that included three interceptions.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors has appointed Kenneth J. Petersen, P.E. to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Petersen, will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3 which will expire on Jan. 1, 2025.
In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning Thursday, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.