Sept. 13: ‘Marching On: To a Better Tomorrow’ Veterans Fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is has announced its signature fundraising event, “Marching On: To a Better Tomorrow,” will be held 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at Santa Clarita Studios in Valencia.

Tickets for the event, an evening of honor, gratitude and giving back to those who’ve served, will be on sale beginning Monday, July 28.

The fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which provides programs and services to support veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This event will raise vital funds to support the ongoing operational costs and local programs which include job placement assistance, mental health support, housing resources, financial counseling and access to veteran-specific services designed to uplift and empower those who’ve served.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms, and now it’s our turn to stand up for them,” said Dennis Sugasawara, Chairperson of the Collaborative. “This event is not just a fundraiser, it’s a celebration of resilience, a demonstration of community support, and a step forward in ensuring no veteran is left behind.”

Community members, businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend, sponsor, or donate to the event. Every contribution directly benefits veterans living in the SCV and surrounding areas.

To learn more about the event, purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or make a donation, contact the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative at www.scv-vets.org/event/marching-on.

