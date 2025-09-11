header image

Sept. 13: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Cheers for Charity Fundraiser
| Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
Cheers for Charity cropped

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with “Drinks, Food and Music” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 5-10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and the Hoefflin Foundation wants Santa Clarita Valley residents to know that every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the Hoefflin Foundation provides support and services free of charge to more than 400 Hoefflin Foundation families.

The Hoefflin Foundation has provided important resources to families battling pediatric cancer, including care packages, counseling services, college scholarships, bereavement support and more.

Start the night with dinner options for purchase from one of the food trucks while listening to a live band and end the night on the dance floor with music hosted by a DJ. There will be a Kid’s Fun Zone to keep the fun flowing for even the kids.

Cheers for Charity will be held at Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Proceeds will benefit the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer.

Online registration will close on Friday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. On site registration will begin 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://give.classy.org/cheersforcharity2025

Cheers for Charity
Public Health Reports Death from Measles-Related Complication
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to make sure that all members of the family are protected against measles following the recent death of a school-aged L.A. county resident from a complication of measles infection acquired during infancy.
Public Health Reports Death from Measles-Related Complication
New Children’s Book Released by Valencia Author
Actor, filmmaker and author Stephen Michael Kelly has released “The Adventures of Rex and Daisy: Henry Does His Best,” a children’s book celebrating resilience, teamwork and empathy.
New Children’s Book Released by Valencia Author
Stevenson Ranch Tennis Star Wins Prestigious Ojai Tournament
Stevenson Ranch rising tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter has made headlines this season by capturing the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament title, one of junior tennis's most historic and respected events.
Stevenson Ranch Tennis Star Wins Prestigious Ojai Tournament
Oct. 6: ‘Autumn View’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Autumn Views” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Oct. 15-Dec. 9.
Oct. 6: ‘Autumn View’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Sept. 21: ‘Bingo & Wine’ at Agua Dulce Winery
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.
Sept. 21: ‘Bingo & Wine’ at Agua Dulce Winery
Sept. 12: Last ‘Celebrate’ of the Season Features Thailand
The Canyon Country Community Center will host the "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Sept. 12, from 6-9 p.m. The last Celebrate event in September will feature the country of Thailand.
Sept. 12: Last ‘Celebrate’ of the Season Features Thailand
Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City
Who hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy?
Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City
Federal Government Ends Clean Air Vehicle Decal Program
California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that the federal regulations that allowed states to issue Clean Air Vehicle decals will expire on Sept. 30.
Federal Government Ends Clean Air Vehicle Decal Program
Sept. 16: Supervisors to Hear County Budget Report
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Chief Executive Officer on the county’s budget, including the latest federal and state policy changes with potential impacts to county staff, contracted providers and service delivery.
Sept. 16: Supervisors to Hear County Budget Report
Lady Mustangs Get Second Win on the Pitch
Two goals scored early in the second half proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the Chapman University Panthers 2-1 Wednesday, Sept. 10 in Orange.
Lady Mustangs Get Second Win on the Pitch
Mustangs Finish Home Opener in a Tie
In a back-and-forth battle, The Master's University (0-1-1) and the Eastern Oregon men's soccer teams came to a 2-2 tie Monday, Sept. 8 in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Finish Home Opener in a Tie
Cougars Win Again, Three Finish in Top-10
College of the Canyons women's golf won its second Western State Conference competition of the season at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 8, with stellar sophomore Sahya Kitabatake following suit by taking medalist honors once again.
Cougars Win Again, Three Finish in Top-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
LASD Warns Residents of Money Movement, Courier Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warns scammers are actively targeting individuals through phone calls, emails, or text messages pretending to be from a bank, law enforcement agency, or government office such as the FBI or IRS.
LASD Warns Residents of Money Movement, Courier Scam
COC Employee Training Institute Receives $850,000 to Train SCV Businesses
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received $850,000 from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley that want to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
COC Employee Training Institute Receives $850,000 to Train SCV Businesses
Valladares’ Bill to Legalize Cleaner, Cheaper Fuel Heads to Governor’s Desk
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has successfully passed through the California Legislature and is now headed to the Governor for signature.
Valladares’ Bill to Legalize Cleaner, Cheaper Fuel Heads to Governor’s Desk
SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses, Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires
The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California of the Oct. 8, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by wildfires and straight-line winds occurring Jan. 7-31, 2025.
SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses, Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires
AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is  excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex
AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
Come raise a toast to the SCV Pantry for their 40th anniversary at the next VIA After Five Business Mixer. 
Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
The news media regularly reports that children, and even adults, aren’t reading as much as they used to. That’s actually a misnomer, according to California State University, Northridge literacy experts Dominic Grasso and Mira Pak.
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
A California State University, Northridge professor in education leadership and policy studies, found that not much has been done about the educational development of graduate students of color across educational sectors and transition points in life.
‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
