Sept. 13: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Cheers for Charity Fundraiser

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with “Drinks, Food and Music” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 5-10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and the Hoefflin Foundation wants Santa Clarita Valley residents to know that every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the Hoefflin Foundation provides support and services free of charge to more than 400 Hoefflin Foundation families.

The Hoefflin Foundation has provided important resources to families battling pediatric cancer, including care packages, counseling services, college scholarships, bereavement support and more.

Start the night with dinner options for purchase from one of the food trucks while listening to a live band and end the night on the dance floor with music hosted by a DJ. There will be a Kid’s Fun Zone to keep the fun flowing for even the kids.

Cheers for Charity will be held at Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Proceeds will benefit the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer.

Online registration will close on Friday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. On site registration will begin 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://give.classy.org/cheersforcharity2025

