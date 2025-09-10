Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations taking place Sept. 13 to Oct. 11, 2025, across 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.

The annual festivals are an opportunity to honor and uplift Latino communities, celebrate their enduring legacy and embrace the cultures, traditions, and contributions that make Los Angeles County stronger and more connected.

These free events will feature music, food, art, and entertainment representing diverse nationalities from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Activities may include folklórico and salsa dance performances, art exhibits, cooking demonstrations, family-friendly workshops, and even the excitement of lucha libre wrestling. The celebrations highlight the culture, history, and resilience of Latino communities and reaffirm the department’s commitment to creating safe family-friendly spaces where heritage can be shared and celebrated by all.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the richness and diversity of our Latino communities and to stand together in solidarity,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of LA County Parks. “These festivals are wonderful for all families to discover and enjoy the lasting contributions, traditions, vibrant cultures and the powerful presence of our diverse communities.” LA County Parks is honored to provide safe, welcoming spaces where families can come together, share stories, and take pride in the heritage that strengthens Los Angeles.

Local events include:

-Castaic Sports Complex, Oct. 10 from 4 – 6 p.m.

-Val Verde Park, Sept. 25 from 4 – 6 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. Event dates and times vary by location. Full details are available on the website.

Like this: Like Loading...