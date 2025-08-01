Sept. 13: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Features Something for Everyone

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show on Saturday, Sept. 13. The event will not only be a fun charity event, it also offers “something for everyone.”

The Car and Bike Show will be held 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge, 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car and motorcycle show with trophies and door prizes.

It will feature classic, custom, and muscle cars, plus classy motorcycles. All will be on display for free public viewing.

Live music by the local CATCH 22 Band will provide country, classic rock and oldies for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Pastries and coffee will be offered at the Elks Emblem Club 459 Bake Sale starting at 8 a.m.

Hot Dogs will be served 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tri-Tip Sandwiches available from noon-3 p.m.

A judged Chili Cook-off with chili tasting for all will be held at noon.

Trophies will be handed out for cars, motorcycles and chili.

Boutique vendors will also offer a variety of items for purchase.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a national charitable organization with nearly 1,800 Lodges and approximately one million members nationwide. Elk members help veterans, disabled children, scouting, as well as award scholarships and more.

Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals and children grow up. The Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, lend a helping hand to all veterans and improve the quality of life in the communities they serve.

Event proceeds from the Car and Bike Show will support the Elks charitable programs and projects.

For information, contact Shelly Tomson at (661) 310-4423 or stomson1958@gmail.com.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge visit www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=2379.

