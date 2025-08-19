Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual “Marching On” Fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who served, will present its annual fundraising event, “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.

This year’s event will be hosted by U.S. Army veteran Mike DeLorenzo, whose generosity in opening his studio space has allowed the community to gather in a venue that reflects both Hollywood backlot flavor and hometown pride.

Guests will enjoy an inspiring evening filled with live music from JACK’D, returning under a new nam, along with award-winning, slow-smoked favorites from Copper Hill BBQ.

Between the music, dining and camaraderie, the night will be highlighted by guest speaker, Jim Zenner, director of the Los Angeles County Military and Veteran Affairs, offering his personal story as a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices that veterans have experienced.

Guests can also browse and bid in the silent auction, featuring an incredible variety of themed baskets and gift certificates to some of Santa Clarita’s favorite local restaurants and businesses.

Every dollar raised will make a direct, tangible difference in the lives of local veterans and their families—supporting SCVSC’s year-round programs:

— Access to medical and dental care

— Employment assistance and career resources

— Legal services for veterans in need

— Housing support and homelessness prevention

— Financial counseling and emergency aid

— A food pantry providing shelf-stable groceries

— VA Benefit Assistance

The Collaborative recognizes this year’s sponsors:

— Medal of Honor Title Sponsor – Kathryn Barger

— Distinguished Service Cross – ARod Team Realtors

— Silver Star – George Whitesides, Equity Union, UCLA Health

— Bronze Star – Suzette Vallederas

— Purple Heart – John and Dawn Zirbel, Pam Ingram Realty, Felicia Jurado Insurance, SBR Roofing, JT Resources, The Old Road Veterinary Center, AK Printing & Design

Sponsorships remain available, offering benefits such as reserved seating, program recognition and social media promotion.

“We are incredibly proud to be a 100% volunteer organization,” said Dennis Sugasawara, event chair and director of Business and Community Relations. “That means every single dollar raised goes directly toward programs that change the lives of our local veterans. ‘Marching On’ is more than an event, it’s a community coming together in gratitude and action.”

Join Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for an evening of “purpose, pride and community spirit.”

Tickets are $80 and are available now.

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.scv-vets.org, call (661) 753-3559, or visit Auctria Events – Veterans Collab Marching On.

