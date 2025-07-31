Sept. 13: Tickets on Sale for SIGSCV Fashion Show ‘Defy Gravity’

Tickets are on sale for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 14th Annual Soroptimist Fashion Show to be held Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Hyatt Regency, Valencia.

This year’s theme is “Defy Gravity: A Masquerade in the Emerald City of Dreams.”

The Hyatt Regency, Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Join a night of fashion, empowerment and enchantment and step into a dazzling dreamland where women and girls rise above life’s challenges. This masquerade fundraiser supports Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and the mission to uplift women through education and opportunity.

A General Admission ticket grants access starting at 4 p.m. to an evening showcasing local boutique fashions, contests, raffles and opportunity baskets. Enjoy a meal with a choice of beef, chicken or vegetarian options.

Every ticket, sponsorship and donation directly impacts local women and girls through Soroptimist’s signature programs: “Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women”, providing financial support for women who are pursuing education while overcoming significant personal challenges and “Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls” empowering high school-aged girls with career education, mentoring, and the tools needed to turn dreams into realities.

Expect runway glam and powerful stories.

Tickets are selling fast, click here to purchase them.

