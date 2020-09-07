Sept. 14: L.A. County to Launch Outdoor, Virtual Fall Recreation Classes

L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites residents to get active and learn something new this fall by participating in outdoor or virtual Fall Recreation Classes.

The county is offering a variety of classes to help residents stay healthy and enjoy a new hobby. From violin and martial arts to dance and fitness, there is a class for everyone.

* Arts and Culture Classes like Mixed Media Art

* Exercise and Fitness Classes both virtual and outdoors in-person like core fitness, high-intensity interval training, pilates, senior fitness, yoga and Zumba

* Health and Wellness Classes for mindfulness, healthy cooking, kid’s wellness, and Tai Chi

* Martial Arts for all levels of Tae Kwon Do and Karate

* Performing Arts, Music and Dance Classes for all ages to learn various styles of dance, drumming, violin, and music production – both virtual and outdoor options

* Special Interest Classes include tutoring, dog obedience, knitting and crocheting, creative writing, STEAM class, and legal clinic.

* Sports Programs include tennis for all ages and levels plus cheerleading

* Virtual Classes of all types

Fall Recreation Classes begin September 14. The in-person classes will take place outdoors with COVID-19 guidelines to help keep participants safe. Virtual classes provide convenience from the comfort of home.

Visit our website to register for Fall Classes and learn about COVID-19 safety health guidelines.