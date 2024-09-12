header image

1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Sept. 14: Oak Creek Corral Fundraiser Jamboree for Horse 2 Heart
| Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
HearttoHorse Jamboree

Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart non-profit organization on Saturday, Sept. 14.

We are Keepin’ It Country in the Canyon!

Dinner included with the ticket. All proceeds will benefit Horse to Heart (501c3) and are tax deductible.

Help celebrate Oak Creek Corral’s 20th Anniversary. Sept. 14. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Oak Creek Corrals

27345 Sand Canyon Road,

Canyon Country CA 91387

Schedule:

3:30 p.m. gates open.

3:30-4 p.m. meet and greet with mechanical bull, jumper, crafts and facepainting.

4:15-5:45 p.m. horse demonstrations.

6-7 p.m. corn hole tournament.

7 p.m. dinner and line dancing.

8 p.m. dash for cash.

Tickets are $20 and available for purchase at www.horsetoheart.org/product/jamboree-admit-1-ticket/

Tickets are also available at the gate.
